Ghana is hosting over 100 elections stakeholders from around the world at the 17th International Electoral Affairs Symposium and International Electoral Awards in Accra, from the 28th-29th of January 2019.

First of its kind in the sub-region, the event is organized by the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) based in London, in collaboration with the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

Dubbed “Building Innovative Strategies for Better Electoral Systems Globally,” the event is aimed at bringing together election practitioners, political parties, civil society actors, academics and other key actors in the electoral space to deliberate on pertinent election-related issues. These include the impact of digital technology on elections, how to attract and engage youth electorates, and how to build trust and confidence in election management bodies.

The two-day event will be climaxed with the International Electoral Awards where various electoral institutions and individuals from around the world will be celebrated for their stellar contribution to enhancing electoral integrity and making elections meaningful. The awards categories include Election Management Award, Citizen Engagement Award, Gender Equality Award, and First Time Voter Award. Nominees for the various awards categories come from around the world.

Follow the conversation and access information from the conference and awards ceremony via #17IEAS #IEAwards.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM