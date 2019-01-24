Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hungary on Cooperation in the Field of Water Management with a commitment to work toward establishing a framework for a swift and seamless co-operation between the parties on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefits.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday January 22, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium on the sidelines of the just ended first annual European Union (EU) – African Union (AU) Ministerial Meeting.

Hungary’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó signing on behalf of his country pledged his support to the agreement, in accordance with the national laws and regulations in force in the two countries.

Mrs Botchwey also met with her counterparts from Malta and Portugal to explore possibilities of further deepening of bilateral relations between Ghana and the two countries.

The EU-AU ministerial meeting, the first annual inter – summit forum, was an opportunity to take stock of the implementation of the outcome of the 5th AU – EU Summit in Abidjan in November 2017, marking a milestone in reshaping the partnership into an even stronger, mutually beneficial one, better adapted to a rapidly evolving global context.

The meeting brought together Foreign Ministers of the European Union and their counterparts from over fifty States across the African Region including Ghana, Togo, Liberia, Senegal and Niger.

Participants deliberated on peace, security and governance, trade, investment and economic integration as well as multilateralism which they believe is the best recipe for deepened cooperation.

To solidify this agreement, the meeting among others adopted a communiqué where members confirmed their common determination to build on partnerships and move towards an even stronger, deeper and more political partnership and friendship between both continents.

It was co-chaired by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, Richard Sezibera.

