Deputy Minister of Defence, Maj. Rtd Derick Oduro has strongly contested assertions that Ghana is currently in a state of insecurity in the wake of recent violent crimes across the country.

Most Ghanaians have expressed worries about their safety following these latest criminal incidents including the kidnapping of young girls in Takoradi.

The Minority in Parliament and the Ghana Bar Association have also had cause to ask the IGP and Interior Minister to act in relation to this matter.

But in an interview with Host Henry Lord on Ejura based Naagyei Fm Thursday, Hon. Maj. rtd. DerickOduro stated that Ghana remains and the security agencies are on top of issues to ensure the recent surge in crimes are resolved and the perpetrators arrested.

“I disagree when anybody says Ghanaians are in a state of insecurity. Ghana is safe and the citizenry must go about their duties without looking over their shoulders. For instance, we can’t compare the kidnapping of only three girls in Ghana to what happens in Nigeria where over 200 girls are kidnapped. Eve n with this we are very concerned and working hard to arrest the kidnappers.

“Elsewhere on the continent like South Africa there’s high crime rate where a person is killed averagely every minute. Even in these countries they don’t say they are in a state of insecurity. What is dangerous is us politicizing this issue, we need to come together as one people to ensure make Ghana safer.”

Source: Naagyeifmonline.com