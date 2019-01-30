Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has joined French top-flight side Stade Reims.

Rahman is joining Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on loan until the end of the season.

After successfully passing the physical and medical tests on Tuesday, Reims contracted the left-back until June 2019.

Baba opted to move to France as he wants to get more playing time to secure a place in Ghana’s squad for the next African Cup of Nations.

Reims are looking for a strong defender to replace Ghislain Konan who is out for the rest of the season because of injury and Baba fit the description of the player they want.

The negotiation was long: Chelsea had to break the player’s loan agreement with FC Schalke 04, and take a big chunk of the player’s salary.

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Augsburg for £14m in 2015.

He made 23 appearances in his first season at the club under Jose Mourinho during a disappointing campaign for the team.

However, he fell out of favour under new boss Antonio Conte the following season and moved to Schalke on loan for the season.

Source:L’equipe