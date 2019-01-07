Zoomlion has denied any wrongdoing in connection with payments it received from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

According to the Auditor General’s report, previous and current chief executive officers of NHIA including the waste management company have been directed to refund GhC400 million made without due process.

Notices have been sent to three former heads of the NHIA and the current CEO ordering them to refund the whopping sum following an audit into the operations of the Insurance outfit.

However, Zoomlion in a statement said it is contesting the directive in court because it followed due processes.

“The surcharge and disallowance certificates were served on the company which we disagreed with and have appropriately appealed against it the High Court in accordance with law. Without preempting the ruling of the court in the appeal, the Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited wishes to assure the public that, the company believes it has done nothing wrong,” Zoomlion said in a statement.

Below is the full statement:

ZOOMLION RESPONDS TO MEDIA REPORTAGE ON AUDITOR-GENERAL’S REPORT

The attention of the management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to media publications about the 2018 Special Audit report of the Auditor General on disallowances and surcharges, asking the company and previous and current Chief Executive Officers of the NHIA to refund some GH¢ 400 million.

Zoomlion’s contracts in the areas of disinfestation as a preventive health measure have been with the Ministries of Health work have all been duly executed and duly paid for. The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited wish to reassure its stakeholders and the general public that it had done no wrong and call on the general public and media to exercise restraints and caution in any discourse on the issue.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a responsible Corporate citizen which works ethically with integrity. We believe in the rule of law and the judiciary to bring finality to this matter. For further clarification, please contact Communication Directorate

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM