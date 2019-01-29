Leading Television channel in Ghana, GHOne TV, dominant in News, Current Affairs and entertainment lifestyle content has outdoored a special Valentine love and intimacy fair dubbed DUVET XPERIENCE.

The event is a spin off the very popular adult relationship and intimacy education programme DUVET showing every Thursday night at 10 pm.

DUVET XPERIENCE promises to be a rare opportunity for adults lovers, couples and all to experience a love fair; an exhibition of love, knowledge and products. Patrons will enjoy a breath-taking expose’ on the pleasures of intimacy in a joyous and exciting atmosphere of Talks, Cocktail, Dinner, dance, erotic surprises and the serenade of some of the best love singers in Ghana.

According to the General Manager of GHOne TV, Astus Ahiagble, Duvet Xperience is an opportunity to usher couples into the valentine weekend at a cosy venue and sultry atmosphere with wonderful speakers for an erotic adventure in celebration on Love.

Duvet Xperience comes off on Friday 15th February 2019. It will feature various activities including a Love Forum with renowned relationship experts, Cupid Fair Exhibition of erotic products and services, Lingerie Fashion show and lots of memorable fun. Asked if the event was for couples only, Style Coach Ms Nancy says “it is for all who believe in love. It is for couples to strengthen their bond and for singles to mingle and hook up”.

For bookings and enquiries on this Valentine edition of ‘Duvet Xperience kindly call. 0501567995, 056 073 7374. Or visit GHOne TV Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and www.ghonetv.com.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM