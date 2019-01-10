The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it would commence recruitment process of newly qualified medical officers on Monday, January 14.

Recruitment of Medical Officers into the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service wishes to inform the general public, particularly, newly qualified Medical Officers that it will commence the recruitment process on Monday, 14th January 2019.

ghs-recruitment.com/2019/ and follow relevant instructions.

https://ghs-recruitment.com/accounts/signup/license-number

The online portal system comes with instructions as to what applicants are supposed to do at any point.

Other health professionals including Nurse Assistant Preventives and Nurse Assistant Clinicians who completed in 2016 and have been given financial clearance will be given an update on their recruitment process to the service this month.

Source: Ghana/Starfmonline.com/103.5FM