The leadership of Queen Mothers of Ghana has beseeched President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider appointing them to serve on Boards of State Institutions in order to contribute their quota to the development of Ghana.

The leader of the delegation Nana Abena Boatemah told the president during a call on him at the Jubilee House that the Association is blessed with women who are knowledgeable and are ready to make positive contributions to the development of the.

The Queen Mothers also prayed the President to find ways by which he can compel the National House of Chiefs which is currently male dominated to admit Queen Mothers to be part of the House of Chiefs in order to make the affirmative action drive a reality as far as Queen Mothers are concerned.

The association is operating under the name: “National Council of Women Traditional Leaders”.

In response, President Akufo-Addo said he will entreat the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, who was present at the meeting, to give consideration to their request to be appointed to serve on boards of State Institutions.

On the issue of serving on the National House of Chiefs, the President indicated that Chiefs who serve on the National House of Chiefs have previously registered their displeasure at the call to have Queen Mothers as members of the various Houses of Chiefs in the country. The President therefore called for broader consultations with the Chiefs to find solution to the issue.

The delegation

The delegation included Presidents of all 10 Regional Queen Mothers Associations in the country. From the Upper East Region, POGNAA Alsong-Tumpaahi Ayamga, Upper West, Halakoro Hajaratu Liman, Northern Region, Kansawurche V.A. Bukari, and from the Brong Ahafo, Nana Abena Boatemah. The rest are from the Ashanti Region, Nana Ajarko Diffie, Western Region, Awulae Ndebozuma, Central Region, Nana Ama Amisah, Eastern Region , Nana Adutwuwaa Dokua and Volta Region, Mamaga Toleyfoe V.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare