The Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah has assured Ghanaians that his ministry and other ministers in government are ready to work and must be given pressure to deliver.

He said “put the pressure on us to work. If you are in government you must be prepared to work. You are not criticizing us you are just pushing us to work and we are prepared to.”

“Put pressure on me and watch me and follow me,” he added.

The minister noted at the ‘meet the press’ series Tuesday.

On safety measures on the Accra-Tema motorway, he said “we will not sacrifice safety and security because soon, by second quarter, the winner of the bid will organize and start work and the street lighting is part of the project.”

He said the street lights will be costly but his team will provide modern lighting system via the contractor because security has to be improved on the stretch.

He added “It is important that we get rid of the squatters and create space for the contractors to work. We will use legitimate legal means.”

He noted “work has started on the Teshie link. The contract was terminated and re-rewarded and within the next three weeks, work will commence.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com