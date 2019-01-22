The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has dismissed an application for stay of execution pending appeal in the case in which the Ghana National Fire Service has been ordered to reinstate two of its staff who were sacked for getting pregnant in the first three years of the employment.

The High Court last year ordered the GNFS to pay each of the victims GHc50, 000 as compensation.

In a landmark judgement, the court declared as unlawful Regulation 33 (6) of the Conditions of Service of the GNFS that debars service women from getting pregnant within the first three years of their employment.

Daily Heritage Court Correspondent Muntalla Inusah who was in court reported that, the state according to the court did not demonstrate what it will lose if the stay of execution was granted.

In his ruling after Jasmine Armah, a state Attorney had moved for the orders made by a different judge be set aside pending appeal, the court said, the orders of the High Court must stand.

