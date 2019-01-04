President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo Mensah says all is well with him and the sports body responsible for organizing international competitions for the nation as he wishes the sporting public a winsome season for the various federations to prepare adequately for qualifiers towards the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In his New Year Message he thanked all sports fans and urged the media to report the positive sides of the Committee.

He noted that many developments have taken place within and outside Ghana, especially preparations towards Tokyo 2020, by the GOC.

He said the Chef Du Mission (CDM) for the 2020 Olympic Games and his team have been meeting and planning on how the nation can win Gold, as Tokyo was the hosts when Freddy Blay won Bronze in Tokyo 1964, which they want to improve.

He stressed that appointment of CDMs now spreads over all federation heads and board members to get every one involved in the planning for a better future for Ghana.

According to Ben Nunoo Mensah, the GOC now has a filing system and created a whatsApp platform for all national federations heads to enhance communication and created a National Federations relations office for meetings and planning.

He revealed that the GOC secured sponsorship to pay the 2018 affiliation fees of various federations to their international federations, and the Committee supported government with an amount of $150,000 toward Ghana’s participation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He also hinted that the GOC has reached a memorandum of understanding with Ashfoam to be the headline sponsor of Team Ghana and signed an MOU with the Town of Inawashiro to host Ghana’s preparations for two months prior to the Games, where they will have free access to training facilities feeding and accommodation for at least 30 man contingent from Ghana.

The GOC president said the newly elected ANOCA president from Algeria, Mr. Mustafa Berraf will visit Ghana in April this year to familiarize himself with sports administration in the country.

