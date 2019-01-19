The world’s football governing body, FIFA is the latest to condemn the killing of an undercover investigator, Ahmed Hussein- Suale.

Ahmed was shot and killed on Thursday while he was rushing to the hospital to visit his ailing child.

He was shot thrice – twice in the chest and once in the neck – by assailants riding a motorbike in the Accra suburb, Madina.

Ahmed played a key role in the investigative piece Number 12 which led to FIFA handing a lifetime ban to former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He has since been buried.

Source:Starr Sports