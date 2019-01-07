British stars Olivia Colman, Christian Bale, Richard Madden and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at this year’s prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

Colman was honoured for the film The Favourite, and Bale won for playing ex-US Vice-President Dick Cheney in Vice.

Madden and Whishaw won TV awards for their roles in BBC dramas Bodyguard and A Very English Scandal respectively.

Bohemian Rhapsody, about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, won two big awards, including one for its star Rami Malek.

The Golden Globes is the first major ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, and can often help a movie or a movie star in the race for the Oscars.

Colman was named best actress in a musical/comedy for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite and she gave an endearingly excited acceptance speech that ended with her holding up her trophy and sending a message to her family: “Ed and the kids – look! Yay!”





Christian Bale provided one of the night’s most political moments when he thanked “Satan” for inspiration for his role.

Bale played Dick Cheney, who was vice-president from 2001-2009 and is blamed by the film for many of the world’s ills.

‘I didn’t see this coming’

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes rewards TV as well as film.

Picking up his prize for best TV drama actor, Madden said: “I didn’t see this coming at all.”

The Scottish star played Sergeant David Budd in BBC One’s Bodyguard. The final episode was watched by more than 17 million people in the UK – making it the UK’s most watched episode of a TV drama since current records began in 2002. The series is on Netflix outside the UK.

He used his speech to pay tribute to co-star Keeley Hawes, “the best actress I could ever work with”, series creator Jed Mercurio, and his mother and father, who had flown from Scotland for the ceremony.

‘A true queer hero’

Whishaw, meanwhile, dedicated his best actor in a TV limited series trophy to Norman Scott, the man he portrayed in A Very English Scandal.

Scott was targeted in a failed murder plot hatched by Liberal politician Jeremy Thorpe, played in the drama by Hugh Grant.

Whishaw said Scott “took on the establishment with a courage and defiance that I find completely inspiring”, adding: “He’s a true queer hero, an icon, and Norman this is for you.”

There was one award for Killing Eve, the unconventional crime drama written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. That went to Sandra Oh, who plays Eve and was named best actress in a TV drama – and also co-hosted the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Musician Mark Ronson was another British winner, sharing the award for best song with Lady Gaga for Shallow, their anthemic hit from the film A Star Is Born.

That was A Star Is Born’s only win of the night, however, despite going into the ceremony with five nominations.

Key Golden Globes winners:

Best film drama – Bohemian Rhapsody

Best film comedy or musical – Green Book

Best actor in a film drama – Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

(Bohemian Rhapsody) Best actress in a film drama – Glenn Close (The Wife)

(The Wife) Best actor in a film comedy/musical – Christian Bale (Vice)

(Vice) Best actress in a film comedy/musical – Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

(The Favourite) Best TV drama – The Americans

Best TV comedy – The Kominsky Method

Best actor in a TV drama – Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

(Bodyguard) Best actress in a TV drama – Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

(Killing Eve) Best actor in a TV comedy – Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

(The Kominsky Method) Best actress in a TV comedy – Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

(The Marvellous Mrs Maisel) Best limited TV series – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best actor in a limited TV series – Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

(The Assassination of Gianni Versace) Best actress in a limited TV series – Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

