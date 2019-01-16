The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday accused the government of aiding the embattled CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah’s escape from Ghana.

The CEO of the troubled gold trading firm is on the police wanted list for allegedly defrauding by false pretence having jumped bail in a case being investigated by EOCO.

According to Gabby Otchere Darko, cousin of President Akufo-Addo, Appiah Mensah popularly called as NAM 1 breached his bail conditions and absconded.

The disclosure by Otchere Darko comes after a threat by aggrieved customers of the Menzgold that they will vote against the ruling party if the President continues to sit aloof as their investment with the firm wastes way.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said NAM 1’s escape was spearheaded by the government.

He said: “Government’s posturing in the aftermath of the closure of Menzgold is even more bizarre and confirms its complicity in this whole scam. It reveals the government’s obscene determination to aid the perpetrators of this scam to get off the hook.

“Is it not intriguing that four months after the shutdown of Menzgold, no director, no shareholder, no member of management has been arrested and put under strict surveillance by the state? Until yesterday Tuesday, no effort had been made by the government to freeze the accounts of NAM 1 and Menzgold.

“Till date, none of his assets and that of Menzgold including his accomplices’ have been confiscated by the government. Within the last three months and despite several warnings by the staff of Menzgold, the government had sat aloof and allowed directors, shareholders and management members to sell assets of the company with some absconding from the country with their loot and that’s a fact.”

NAM 1 is currently said to be in the grips of the Emirati police over a botched gold transaction totally distinct from the Menzgold related issue according to the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service on Monday confirmed the arrest of NAM 1 by UAE security officials.

The confirmation came after the Headquarters of Dubai Police and the Director –General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah denied knowledge of the alleged arrest.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has frozen his bank accounts. It has also secured an order to confiscate his assets.

