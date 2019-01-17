Government has condemned the gruesome murder of Ahmed Husein, an undercover journalist who worked for the Tiger Eye PI organisation headed by Ace Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The sad incident happened on Wednesday 16th January 2019 at Madina, a surburb of Accra. Ahmed Husein is alleged to have been gunned down by unknown assailants while he drove home.

Addressing the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra, Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said government condemns the heinous and barbaric act.

“We are aware the Police have begun investigations into the incident. We however urge the security agency to quicken their investigations and bring the perpetrators to book. Violence against Media Practitioners and Journalists must not be tolerated” he added.

Mr. Nkrumah on behalf of government expressed his deep heartfelt condolences to the Family of the victim, the Organisation he worked for and the Media fraternity in general.

source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM