The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is offering a GH¢50.000.00 bounty to anyone who provides the police with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the murderers of the Authority’s manager.

This comes days after the Police in Tema picked up the domestic staff of the murdered marketing and public affairs manager of the Tema Port, Josephine Asante.

Asante was allegedly murdered in her bedroom after returning from a senior staff party.

In a statement announcing the bounty, the GPHA assured that “it will engage all resources available to ensure that the perpetrator(s) of the heinous crime are apprehended and made to face the full rigours of the law of the country.

“Thus, GPHA is committed to assisting and hastening the investigative processes of the Police by offering the above stated amount [GH¢50.000.00] as a reward for any person(s) or group that will provide the first meaningful information to the police which will lead to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s) of Mrs Josephine Asante.”

