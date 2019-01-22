GUBA Foundation, a subsidiary of GUBA Enterprise on Friday, 18th of January 2019, donated 100 study desks and three cupboards to Tolon Senior High School, located in the Tolon-Kumbungu district in the North Region of Ghana.

The need for this donation exercise arose after a news report on the plight of the school. In the report, over 200 first-year students who had reported to the school under the double-track system were yet to receive active teaching and learning due to the lack of study desks and inadequate classrooms. They had to resort to squatting or using gallons as makeshift chairs to enable them to study. They expressed their frustration and appealed to government to come to their aid.

Presenting the study desks, the CEO and Founder of GUBA Enterprise, Mrs. Dentaa Amoateng MBE, stated how she was truly moved by the passionate appeal the students made in the report and that triggered her to make sure she goes over and beyond to get the study desks for the school through the GUBA Foundation.

“It is incredibly amazing to be able to play a part in helping this school. Education is very important and a conducive learning environment is even more crucial. GUBA Foundation is very glad to be able to help these 200 students to be in an environment where they can concentrate on their studies without thinking about furniture. We are also grateful to the British High Commission (Accra) for their donation to the GUBA Foundation, which has aided us in being able to embark on this donation,” she added.

Receiving the items, Madam Susanna Pharti Braimah, the headmistress of the school commended GUBA Foundation for the kind gesture. She described the donation as very timely and a great relief to the board, management, staff, parents and most especially, the students of the school, adding that the donated items would be put to good use and kept well for the benefit of all.

She stated that the school has a huge population even though it’s a rural school. She explained by stating that the school has a population of 2343 students, with the first year students having a population of about 1049 for both the Gold and Yellow track.

She added that the school has many needs, most pressing being a fence-wall which will prevent the students from making unauthorized exits during school hours, as well as provide some form of security.

Madam Braimah, therefore, called on government, corporate bodies, Non-governmental organizations and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school since there are more pressing needs.

MP for Tolon, Mr Wahab Suhuyini also in attendance added:

“I am equally delighted to be present this morning to witness the donation of furniture to Tolon Senior High by the GUBA Foundation. I see today to be a very important day in the life to Tolon Senior High and I urge you all to take proper care of the furniture. The government also has a program to provide furniture to all the schools which will be effected soon, so I urge you all to be disciplined with the furniture and other donations you receive.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM