Ghana’s leading total beverage company Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has appointed a new Legal Director, Suzannè Butah.

Suzannè is an experienced dual England and Ghana qualified commercial lawyer, born and raised in Accra. She received her LLB from the University of Essex in the UK and her Master’s in Law from the University College London.

Suzannè undertook her training contract at the City office of Addleshaw Goddard LLP (A longstanding Diageo adviser). Upon qualification, she moved back to Accra in 2010 to join Tullow Ghana Limited as a Legal Adviser and then as Senior Legal Adviser.

After eight years working at the forefront of Ghana’s nascent oil and gas industry, Suzannè is very excited to be joining Guinness Ghana’s team.

The Managing Director of the company Gavin Pike said, “We are excited to have Suzannè in our team as she comes on board with a plethora of experience that will clearly support our ambition to become the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana”.

Her appointment takes effect from 1st February 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM