A leading member of the youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Humu Awudu, CEO of Hajia Humu Foundation put smiles on the faces of the people of Wa over the weekend, by donating a branded hearse to the Wa Central Mosque.

The Foundation has been supporting various projects in the region but extended their gesture beyond imagination with the massive donation at the premises of the Wa Central Mosque.

Prior to the donation of the ambulance, HHF donated some examination reference materials to 34 Schools in the Wa Municipality at an event held at the Upper West Regional Library organised by Muslim Intellectuals Network. Hajia wudu was also on this occasion honoured by the Network with a citation.

The foundation seeks to empower the poor, women, persons with disability, the youth and make them agents of their own development. HHF believes that the key to building a responsible and secured society is to empower, especially the youth and women groups. It has as its mission to work in partnership with the government, NGOs and individuals towards building a responsible society that recognises the less privileged and disadvantage groups.

HHF was established with an objective to extend educational opportunities and access to the youth through scholarships, empower the youth through skills development and access to job, help improve the health needs of the society and improve the environment and sanitation needs of the society.

Hajia Awudu also took the opportunity to launch the Foundation as well as the “Tungsuuhi Fund”, a project under Humu’s Start-up and SME Support Program at the Wa Naa Sidiki Bomi Park.

Present at the ceremony was Mr. Alhassan Sulemana (Upper West Regional Minister), Mr. Amidu Chinnia Ishaq, (Deputy Regional Minister), Alhaji Issahaku Moomen Tahiru (Hon Municipal Chief Executive), Dr Suleman (Wa Central Imam) Naa Kadir Ibrahim (Wa-Naa Representative), Alhaji Issahaku (Yeri-Naa Representative), , Sheikh Umar Shaban (ASWAG Imam Representative), Issahaku Nuhu Putieha (Regional Organiser, NDC), Madam Cecilia Salmat Hamza (Regional Womens Organiser, NDC), Ali Karim Kamara (Constituency Chairman, NPP), Suleman (First Vice Chairman), Osman Abdul-Hamid (Constituency Secretary) and others such as Saaka Salia (NPP Communications Team), Haadi Bawa and many more.

At the launch of the Foundation, Hajia Awudu remarked that her motive of giving was to encourage others who have to share with the less privileged to make the society a better place for everyone.

The “Tungsuuhi Fund” is expected to provide capital support to the poor, especially women, with a set aside seed capital of GHc 50,000. For the purposes of efficiency and effectiveness, beneficiaries will be supported with the necessary items that are needed to boost their businesses.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM