Happy Kids School is set to launch a new programme dubbed “Library in Classrooms” to improve the reading culture of its pupils by creating mini-libraries in classrooms where children could easily grab new books and read during their free times.

Current studies on literacy have confirmed that the more contact children have with books, the better readers they become. School libraries are the usual reading places for pupils. Libraries today are more than repositories for books and other resources. Libraries play a key role in shaping a growth mind-set and developing solution-oriented generation. The result is an enriched generation of young leaders who shape their communities by addressing local issues and contribute to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, not every child visits the library either due to the fixed times scheduled for using the libraries or they are just not attracted to such formal.

The #LibraryInClassrooms programme seeks to bring libraries closer to children and create flexible schedules for pupils to access books at any time and especially during their free periods. The classroom library will be piloted for pupils in kindergarten 2 to primary 3. After a term, the School will explore possibilities of expanding the project to other classes. Meanwhile, all students from primary 4 to Junior High will be using the school’s improved library.

“When pupils’ interests taper off, the classroom library will also be a good corner for teachers to rekindle pupils’ energies and engage them in a reading and sharing session. Most importantly, the classroom libraries will increase the time that pupils spend reading and therefore beneficial to pupils.” Jemima Nartey, the CEO of Happy Kids Schools asserts. “To improve the quality of the classroom libraries, we call on publishers, parents, past students and the general public to support us equip them with varied books that can hold children’s interests”.

Parents, past students and the general public are invited. At the launch, stakeholders will support in mobilising more books for the mini-libraries.

About Happy Kids Schools

Happy Kids Schools are co-educational basic schools that help expose children to a rich and varied learning environment which develop their skills to enable them compete favourably at both local and international levels.

The Schools seeks to broaden the outlook of its pupils and students by encouraging the best examples of morality and service to others. With many years of experience in creating a unique environment for learning and academic excellence, Happy Kids has school departments located at Kwashieman, North Odorkor and Official Town in the Ablekuma West District. The new branch at Dawhenya is an International School which offers a combination of Montessori, Ghana Education Service and the British Curricular.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM