Healthy Black Communities(HBC), Inc./Corporate Kicks, Inc. are American based NGOs in collaboration will kick start an Annual Kasoa Soccer Fiesta (KSF) on February 9, 2019.

This according to organizers will create an overwhelming sports experience to protect, promote solidarity and youthful development as well as a healthy community in Kasoa.

The Maiden edition which will be a two-day event will witness eight teams in Kosoa communities battle for honours in soccer. The winning teams will walk away with a trophy.

Participating teams namely; Kakraba Sunday Stars, Kasoa Professionals, Kasoa Monday Stars, Kasoa Kakum Stars, Kasoa Black Foreigners, Kasoa Rich Football Club, Kasoa Estate FC and American Junction Stars will on the day put up a staunch opposition against each other.

Meanwhile, LaMont “Montee” Evans, President/Chief Executive Officer of HBC, Nyatui Kwabena Welch, President/Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Kicks believes this year’s theme: ‘BUILDING A BRIDGE OF BLACK STAR EXCELLENCE! ” is to announce their recommitment to Ghana, the country they both love and adore.

In addition, Hamza Okunnu the National Program Manager_believes thisSoccer Fiesta will be one great event that will keep the densely populated Kasoa community encouraged about staying healthy.

“On the day of the event the legislatures of the constituencies will grace the occasion with some local chiefs representing on the day”,Hamza said.

“We urge the entire public to attend the events to make it a success. HBC and Corporate Kicks is still open for partnerships and sponsorship to make this an event more impactful,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline,com/103.5FM