The Ghana Bar Association has waded into the recent occurrences of murders and hired killings in the country, describing the situation as a threat to the democracy of the country.

The association said “the recent spate of murders and the resultant heightened sense of insecurity is a threat to Ghana’s democracy.”

The GBA in a press release signed by the National President, Anthony Forson and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo said “safety and security are essential components of the rule of law and must be protected and guarded by the State.”

“The lives of Ghanaians and that of persons residing in Ghana must be protected and nobody should be subjected to violence of any form except as is permitted by law. The state is therefore under a duty to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents at all times,” it said.

The GBA used the statement to express their condolences to families of victims saying “The Association hereby extends its condolences to the families and colleagues of the Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, and the employee of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Tiger Eye Private Investigative Team respectively who have unfortunately lost their lives over the past couple of weeks gruesomely. The right to life is a fundamental human right, which is guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

The statement added that “the Ghana Bar Association consequently calls upon the Minister of Interior, and the Inspector General of Police to put in place, without delay, measures that will guarantee the safety and security of Ghanaians.”

The GBA further called upon the Government to ensure that the Ghana Police Service is well resourced to enable it maintain law and order.

