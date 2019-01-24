Argentina striker, Gonzalo Higuain, on Wednesday joined Chelsea on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Italian side Juventus and was given the given the No 9 shirt. He had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan where he scored eight goals.

A proven goalscorer throughout his career, Higuain arrived the London club with a wealth of experience at the highest level having consistently shown his attacking quality during spells in Argentina, Spain and Italy.

The Blues fans will, however, hope he succeeds where others have failed.

Among those who have failed in recent times to live up to his current shirt number in the Chelsea colours are Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Radamel Falcao.

Higuain has previously played under current Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, at Napoli in 2015/16, when he finished as top scorer in Serie A with 36 goals, breaking a long-standing Italian record.

The beleaguered manager will hope his new signing will solve the team’s striker problem.

Upon completing his loan move to Chelsea, Higuain said: “When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it. It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

“I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible.”

Source:wires