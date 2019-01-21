Ghana recently received a bevy of first-rate world entertainers of African descent, who visited the country for the ‘Full Circle Festival’ organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the auspices of the office of the President.

The festival was held to mark four centuries since the beginning of the Transatlantic slave trade through which millions of Africans got shipped to the Occident to labour.

The Hollywood stars’ visit to the motherland was of significance to the Ghanaian Government’s ‘The Year Of Return’ drive, which is aimed at encouraging Africans in the Diaspora to visit the continent, especially Ghana.

Some of the A-list African American celebrities on the visit to the country were Michael Jai White, Boris Kodjoe, Adrienne-Joi Johnson, Nicole Ari Parker, and Anthony Anderson etc.

Not only did the superstars reconnect with their roots, they also had the opportunity to taste the richness and splendour of Ghanaian tradition and culture.

The Royal Senchi hotel was one of few places in the country visited by the phalanx of stars of world acclaim.

On Wednesday, January 2, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Madam Catherine Afeku led the stars on a visit to the hotel at Akosombo, which ended with a coronation at Akwamufie.

At the Royal Senchi Hotel, the team arrived to a welcome party organised by the hotel where they got treated to a variety of local Ghanaian cuisine and traditional music performed by Dela Botri and his Hewale band.

At a brief gathering during which Nana Ansah Kwao IV made a presentation, a play on Akwamu’s Prince Asamani’s capture of the Christianborg Castle was enacted for the stars.

The hotel presented a birthday cake to actress and life coach, Adrienne-Joi Johnson who turned 56.

The stars were chauffeured in a four-boat fleet on the Volta Lake from Senchi to Akwamufie where the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III enstooled Michael Jai White of ‘Spawn’ fame as the ‘Oduapong’ of Akwamu. Also at the ceremony, the Akwamuhene bestowed an honorary title upon Endeavor’s Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John.

By Clifford Yaw Frimpong