The Office of former President John Mahama has denied claims by some officials of the governing party that the NDC administration issued a diplomatic passport to the embattled Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokesperson for Mr. Mahama, the former President has nothing to do with the Menzgold boss or his business.

“There appears a desperate attempt, unsuccessful so far, by the NPP to drag former President John Mahama and other executives of the NDC into the unfolding MenzGold saga.

“Fact though is that, neither Mr. Mahama nor his wife have any investments in MenzGold and the spurious claims by the NPP’s vice chairman that Nana Appiah was issued with a diplomatic passport by the NDC administration is just what it is, spurious and false.

“Such lies being peddled by an obviously desperate government will not change the views and disappointments of Ghanaians in the Nana Addo administration,” she noted in a statement.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has frozen the bank accounts of Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of troubled gold trading firm Menzgold.

EOCO secured the order to freeze the bank accounts of the beleaguered CEO of Menzgold popularly known as NAM 1 late Tuesday, Starr News gathered.

NAM 1, sources familiar with the order told Starr News is being investigated by EOCO for defrauding by false pretence.

NAM 1 is currently in the grip of the Emirati police over a botched gold transaction totally distinct from the Menzgold related issue according to the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service on Monday confirmed the arrest of NAM 1 by UAE security officials.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM