A former head of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Justice Emile Short has said he is confident the Special Prosecutor will pursue high profile cases this year.

He said he has confidence in the track record of Mr. Martin Amidu and therefore convinced that he will leave up to his mandate.

The comment comes after Mr. Amidu, in a latest interview, fended off accusations that he has been slow in prosecuting corrupt cases brought to his attention.

“I work on the quiet. I can assure you that I have the mandate to fulfill,” he said.

The latest to join the call for action is Mr. Amidu’s former boss and friend former President Jerry John Rawlings who wondered what is holding the special prosecutor from hitting the courtroom.

Speaking on the Morning Starr Tuesday, Justice Short said the Special Prosecutor has proven beyond doubt that he is the best man for the job given him.

“The office of the SP is a completely new office and so it will take time to get the staff and other resources in place. I am hoping that sooner than later, we will get the office running and some prosecutions happening.

“Mr. Amidu has an excellent track record and so I trust him. He’s built a reputation for himself and I don’t think he will compromise that reputation at all. I am quite confident that Mr. Amidu will deliver on the job. I am hoping that in the year 2019, we will begin to see some high profile prosecution,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5