A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sylvester Mensah has declared he is an embodiment of the party’s values and ideals ready to fulfil the change the party yearns for in order to wrest power from the NPP.

He said he is the suitable candidate to restore the principles of probity and accountability in the governance of this country.

“Pleasant surprises come in humble packages. In Sylvester Adinam Mensah, we have an authentic fibre of the party’s values and ideals. A voice of optimism, hope and sincerity. One that promises to uphold the ideals that we share. We believe in a united party, we believe in rewarding loyalty, we believe in prosperity for all, we believe in deepening our social democratic credentials and upholding our values and principles,” he declared at the 37th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution Commemoration at the Mandela Park, Ashaiman.

Mr. Mensah also observed that “nearly four decades after 31st December revolution, the quest for leadership that not only espouses, but actually delivers on principles and values, still continues” making Ghanaians so disappointed in political leadership of this country.

He noted: “If faith in our political leadership is not restored, the foundations and credibility of our nascent democracy would be severely undermined.”

He continued by saying that because of these disappointments, NDC members and Ghanaians are yearning for change, and he is compelled to step up the plate in order to fulfil the desires of Ghanaians.

“Our instincts and sociopolitical consciousness compel us to respond to the cry for principled leadership that upholds the values that we espouse”, he said.

Mr. Mensah also sounded a word of admonishment to the rank and file of the NDC to get connected to its values in order to succeed in the political sphere of this country.

“Let us restore our umbilical connection with the spiritual cradle of our birth as a political party”, he advised.

The event was graced by the founder of the NDC, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and some NDC big guns.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM