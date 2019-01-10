Contemporary gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has waded into the political discourse as he addresses issues concerning his endorsement of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP prior to the 2016 elections.

Speaking to KOD on the Zone on Starr 103.5FM, the singer revealed that he got negative reactions from people after he endorsed then candidate Akufo-Addo.

According to him, people would just see him and frown or get angry for reasons he does not know, probably because of the endorsement,

When asked why he endorsed Akufo-Addo, since he also believed president Mahama did well, he said “It’s one of the decisions that I sometimes regret making because I realized people hate you for no reason. That’s the reason I regretted, not because I endorsed him. People frown for no reason. And I thought per my knowledge and understanding of the Ghanaian. So I felt that I had an independent human right to make a choice.

“Any government that takes over a sitting government, you look at the presidency of John Mahama, it was an amazing presidency, I don’t care what anybody thinks. Look at the stuff he did. Ghana doesn’t have any siting money to do those things, he has to borrow money to do them. Any person who takes up a government like that is not going to find it easy. Because there’s a lot of pressure.”

“I think Nana is rising. Of course we looking at the next two years and possibly his next term of four years, but otherwise I think that by the end of his presidency then we can judge him.”

He added “people go silent on who they voting for, but I think that for democracy and for peace and for Africa not to see wars. I have to be able to know your political party and love you than for you to hide your political party for me to love you.”

Touching on free SHS, he said “I think it’s great. There are situations where people struggle for school fees. Not everybody can pay school fees and because of that children don’t go to school, they either get pregnant or become thieves or armed robbers. Free SHS, we will see the benefit in years.”

As to whether he will endorse Nana Addo in 2020, he said “perhaps I should also understand that I’m in Ghana, and maybe the people frown for u to have independence. I’m not angry for who you vote for so don’t be angry with me.”

Cwasi Oteng is set to release a new album titled “Anthems” Friday.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor