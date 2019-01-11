Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church to enquire from the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, what may be holding him up from delivering his mandate.

Speaking on Wednesday during a visit by the church leadership to inform him of the demise of their former General Superintendent, Rev. Dr Simon Asore, the former President said men like Asore who upheld a very high level of integrity cannot die in vain.

He said a delay in identifying and prosecuting corrupt acts by public figures will lead to impunity and the further perpetuation of crime and corruption.

“I wonder what is holding him up. We do not want to see the perpetuation of crime. We don’t want to see crimes being committed with impunity. The power of virtue must override the power of vice,” the former President said.

Flt. Lt. Rawlings said after all, President Akufo-Addo had also stated that he is expecting the Special Prosecutor to deliver on his mandate when he (Martin Amidu) is ready.

Former President Rawlings paid tribute to Rev. Asore who was a member of the Council of State from 1996 to 2000, describing him as a quiet and self-respecting man of serious integrity and discipline.

Recalling why Reverend Asore was invited into the Council of State, the former President said: “We were searching for somebody with honour. Some of the tools needed to take out the rustiness were themselves rusty then, but he was a refreshing man of integrity whose spirituality was very high.”

Earlier the leader of the delegation, Rev. Dr Harry Insaidoo had expressed gratitude to former President Rawlings for the role he played in bringing Rev. Asore to the public limelight. He also thanked the government for arranging a state funeral for the departed former General Superintendent.

Rev. Insaidoo said the late Reverend Asore never pursued materialism and worked hard to expand the church from 250 missions to almost 1900 missions during his tenure as head of the church.

An associate of the former President, Dr Anthony Dzegede, described Reverend Asore as a selfless man who fulfilled a great commission and left a legacy, unlike the charlatans who instead of feeding the sheep, feed on the sheep.

