ICONS Social Club has sworn into office eight of its members as executives to ensure the general supervision and operations of the club.

The Club was founded in February 2017 at T-Havana at Tema Community 9 and is made up of thirty-three professionals from different backgrounds such as accountants, bankers, engineers, lawyers, marketers, journalists, teachers etc.

The inauguration was held at the City Escape Hotel at Airport in Accra and was well attended by all members of the Social Club, family, friends and well-wishers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President, ICON Alex Oman said the name ICONS is an acronym meaning Integrity, Compassion, Our, Neighbours’, Safety.

He said the objectives of the club are to foster togetherness and build very cordial relationships among its members, promote the general welfare of its members, promote business interest among the club, support the poor and needy by way of donation either in cash or in kind and promote or support laudable social projects that will benefit deprived communities.

ICON Alex Oman stated that the club started with nine members but lost one.

The Club’s finances, according to the President, are basically through monthly dues, voluntary contributions made by members and also through an appeal for funds targeted at people who share in the objectives of the club.

The club intends to undertake projects such as, quarterly visits to orphanages, adoption of one orphanage in each of the ten regions of the country, organizing mentoring and coaching programs in schools, organizing entrepreneurship programs for the youth and liaising with social organizations to support the underprivileged in society.

The inauguration ceremony ended with a fundraising and dinner dance where all members and guests actively participated.

The new executives are;

President- ICON Alex Oman

Vice President- ICON Ben Ocansey

General Secretary- ICON Gilbert Otto Osei-Alomele

Deputy General Secretary- ICON Nana Agyabeng

Financial Secretary- ICON Elvis Amenyitor

Deputy Financial Secretary- ICON Ishmael Aflakpui

Organiser- ICON Philip Aker

Deputy Organiser- ICON Edward Noamesi

