A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, Sylvester Mensah, has stated his vision is to appoint a presidential staffer each from all the 275 constituencies in order to bring government closer to the people.

Mr. Mensah gave this promise when he met with branch and constituency executives of the Ashaiman, Tema East and Tema Central constituencies on Sunday at separate meetings.

“Government must be predictable. I would like to inform you that as part of my policy of bringing government closer to you, I shall, in collaboration with you, appoint one presidential staffer from each of the 275 constituencies in the country. If branch and constituency executives come together and decide on who should represent their constituencies, that decision shall be final,” Mr. Mensah said.

He also observed that over the years, party members have complained about the gap created between government and the grassroots anytime the party comes to power and promised to address it.

Mr. Mensah said party members must always have information on the activities and policies of government at every point in time so that they would not feel neglected or relegated in government.

“These presidential staffers will also provide relevant information to government on some happenings within constituencies for immediate address,” he elaborated.

The NDC will be voting at the end of January to elect its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

