A Canada based Ghanaian lawyer, Kuukuwa Andam, who has accused the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Anthony Forson, of rape says she will seek justice to ensure that he doesn’t rape other women.

According to her, the failure of Mr. Forson to apologise but rather deny the allegations through his lawyer is disappointing and sad.

In an interview with GHONE TV, Kuukuwa Andam said she is unperturbed by attacks on her by people associated to the GBA President.

Kuukuwa Andam revealed on Facebook that she has filed a criminal case against the renowned lawyer in Washington DC, USA.

According to the lady, the alleged rape occurred in the US in December 2012, and to buttress her claim, she attached what she referred to as the details of the hotel in which she was allegedly assaulted, as well as the communication between her and the GBA boss on Social Media.

But in a statement, Lawyers acting on behalf of Mr. Forson described the allegations as palpably false.

“Mr. Forson sincerely and emphatically denies that he has committed any such offense against the said Miss Kuukuwa Andam. He maintains that the allegations are palpably false and in due course he will be vindicated,” parts of the statement read.

Mr. Forson was elected President of the Ghana Bar Association in September last year in Koforidua.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with GHONE TV, Kuukuwa Andam said she stands by her claims and will pursue the case until she gets justice.

“It’s been several years after the incident and it is very hard to prosecute rape, I know it because I am a lawyer, I have been on both sides of cases when it comes to rape so I understand all those saying I need to present all the evidence.

“I am not offended by people that love him personally, see him as their mentor and want to hear his side, I don’t have a problem with that. I have no choice than to go ahead and try to get justice through the criminal system eventhough it has taken so long and hopefully maybe that might give me some justice and ensure that he doesn’t do it to another woman again since he hasn’t taken responsibility for this.”