Former president JJ Rawlings has on Wednesday denied reports he is breaking away from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to form a new political party.

Media reports have it that the former military leader is masterminding the formation of a new party with some leading members of the Umbrella family.

The founder of the largest opposition party urged the “general public to treat the report with the utmost disregard and contempt.”

“The carefully crafted falsehood is unfortunately the creation of a small element within the NDC keen on manipulating the minds of party faithful,” a statement from his office said.

It added: “This is not the first time they have attempted this kind of political trickery and falsehood. In the run up to the 2016 elections the same devious elements planted such fabrications in the media. Unfortunately, they have not learnt from the party’s humiliating loss and have sharpened their arsenal for yet more fairytales.

“We urge the media and social media managers to confirm such reports with this office before publication.”

Rawlings’ wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings broke away from the NDC in October 2012 to found the National Democratic Party.

Another leading member of the NDC Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, whose name also came up in the report, has also rubbished the story.

“I am very much occupied with important projects about the future of this country that I believe can contribute to improving the human condition of our people. I believe this country has a future and we should all use our energies to realise it. If such publication is intended to use me as political sport or for entertainment, I am sorry I am unavailable for such a game as I do not play other peoples games,” the former defense minister said in a statement.

The NDC will be going to congress late February to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM