Minority chief whip, Muntanka Mubarak has expressed remorse over his altercation with colleague lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong on Wednesday.

The two lawmakers representing Asawase and Assin Central respectively engaged in a near brawl Wednesday morning following Mr Mubarak’s referral of Mr Agyapong to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over his comments prior to the murder of undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The referral which was at the instance Mr Mubarak did not go down well with Mr Agyapong. He hurled insults at the Asawase MP upon seeing him at the Speaker’s lobby, calling him a thief – referring to his dismissal from the Sports Ministry by the late President Mills.

In return, Mr Mubarak called Mr Agyapong a drug dealer. The heated exchanges between the duo moved from the lobby onto the floor of the chamber where some colleagues intervened.

“These kinds of occurrences certainly will dent the image and reputation of the august House. Indeed, there shouldn’t be any level of provocation that should lead to these type of occurrences. I think it is very unfortunate,” MP for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak told Starr Today.

Speaking at a media encounter in Parliament, Mr Mubarak stated he was remorseful for losing his cool noting that he could have done better in ignoring the provocations from Mr Agyapong.

“I feel very bad about what has happened. Two wrongs cannot make a right. No matter the provocation one should be restrained.

“I’m really very sorry about what happened yesterday. I really wish it didn’t happen. I pray that this never happens again,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM