Global multinational health firm, Immeri Global, has chosen Ghana to commence operations in Africa.

The company is focused on improving the health and quality of life of people around the world through scientifically proven, patented products and naturally formulated products.

The firm held a grand launch of its operations in Ghana at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The event was attended by over 500 participants. They include Deputy Minister of Health, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu and the President & CEO of Titi-Ofei Group, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, along with the Immeri Top Management and Staff, the Company’s products and compensation plan have been well- received by the most respected and experienced businessmen in the industry.

Immeri Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Immeri Group of Companies, is a Malaysian International Direct Selling Company with operations in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Ghana and Nigeria and market presence in other parts of Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Since its inception in 2016, the Company has a wide distribution network of over 550,000, maintaining a dual headquarters in both China and Malaysia to support its growing international operations.

Following its Soft Launching on 15 October 2018, the Company has developed over 400 distributors and growing, promoting 49 elite associates, 6 elite executives and setting an Immeri world-wide record of developing its first 2 Managers in 5 weeks and 12 weeks, respectively.

Immeri adapts an innovative business model of involving the distributors in the Company’s events through a group of leaders to help drive the market. And just recently, six of the top leaders in Ghana were surprised with an all-expense paid 5-star incentive trip to Dubai along with their Chinese counterparts.

Immeri’s mission is to bring happiness to their people and family, guided by the core values of “Sharing is Rewarding”, “Success Breeds Success” and “Filial Piety”, where everyone believes that successful partnership comes from first fostering happiness.

The overwhelming demand for the Company’s products that are green, of high quality and one that exhibits conscience has touched the hearts of its distributors, families and loved ones. With this, a strong sense of trust has been established, thus fostering the beginning of a new era of multi level marketing.

The Company aims to officially launch its new branches in Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Dubai in 2019. Immeri aims to be the foremost top achiever in the direct marketing industry worldwide.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Owusu Amankwaah