The president of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has denied having any investment in beleaguered gold dealership outfit Menzgold.

Menzgold has been at loggerheads with its customers who are demanding payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

Reacting to reports that its investment has been locked up in Menzgold, Groupe Nduom said it has no investment in the gold firm.

“The attention of Groupe Nduom has been drawn to some social media commentary, attempting to suggest Groupe Nduom has invested part of its funds in Menzgold Ghana Limited.

“We wish to state unequivocally, that neither Groupe Nduom nor its subsidiaries, has made any investment with Menzgold Ghana Ltd,” the head of Corporate Affairs of Groupe Nduom Frank Owusu-Ofori said in a statement.

Protests

Meanwhile, customers of Menzgold have served notice they will continue to protest until the government listens to their plight.

The customers of the troubled gold trading firm are protesting due to their inability to access their locked up funds in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti region.

They have been demanding the payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed to yield any positive results.

The protestors have blocked roads at Amakom and other parts of Kumasi burning car tyres to express their anger.

Even as the dust settles on Tuesday’s demonstration which the Ashanti Regional Police Command described as “illegal” and “unfortunate” the aggrieved customers of the gold trading firm say they are not done yet.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg…we just want the government to see that. The next one is going to be something else,” they told Starr News.

According to them, claims by the Police that the demonstration was illegal is unfounded.

“We gave the police notice last two weeks that we are demonstrating and they gave us an endorsement. Infact, we were supposed to demonstrate during the holidays and they [Police] said the holiday wouldn’t be nice for them so we should demonstrate today [Tuesday],” they explained.

