The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has strongly rejected suggestions that he is behind the killing of Investigative Journalist, Ahmed Hussein.

Mr. Agyapong claims that he has no reason to kill the journalist who was a key member of the Tiger Eye PI firm headed by renowned Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Hussein was shot by gunmen on a motorbike Wednesday night while he drove home. He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

In a short message, President Akufo-Addo “unreservedly” condemned the ghastly murder of the undercover journalist, whose last assignment was on the #Number12.

He said he expects the police “to bring to book as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Ahmed’s chilling murder comes months after his picture was brandished on TV by Mr. Agyapong during the airing of his anti-Anas documentary ‘who watches the watchman’ and called on the public to attack him as he was ready to face the consequences.

But speaking on Neat FM Thursday morning, the legislator stated that he has nothing to gain by killing someone who is irrelevant to his life.

“The guy has not offended me in any way. When I was premiering ‘Who watches the watchman’, somebody told me I knew the guy because I had once given him money for his school fees, so, I told my staff not to allow him into my building again because he is a bad boy and that If he comes around, they should beat him up because he will come and secretly set cameras in the building.

“This is what I said. This boy is not relevant to my life. This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in anyway. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has implored President Akufo-Addo to take a personal interest in the dastardly murder of the investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, the GJA President Affail Monney charged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM