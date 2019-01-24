Prolific Fante rapper Pappy Kojo has said he has won his fight over depression.

The rapper who has been off the music scene for a while, owing to the fact that he had to battle depression, has disclosed that he has succeeded.

He made this revelation in a chat with Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive Wednesday.

He said “I’m happy, I’m good now. I didn’t know how else I was gonna learn and grow. Right now it’s like I know what I’m doing. I’m aware of what I’m doing.”

The rapper said his depression had nothing to do with awards.

He said “that year was just full of darkness. One, the awards thing, two, me and Joey [Joey B] weren’t cool that year. There were things that happened to me for the first time.”

“I felt like I just wasn’t ready, I just didn’t know how it worked. I just came to Ghana and the only thing I knew was Joey. I didn’t know anyone before this music thing,” he said.

The ‘fante vandam’ said that seeing a therapist for about 3 months helped to an extent, but did not work for him, so he had to device another means to overcome the state he was in.

He detailed “I had to work on myself. I stopped recording, I wasn’t doing anything at all. I felt like I didn’t want to do music anymore. Guilty [Guilty Beats] kept me going.”

Clearing the air on his feud with long-time friend and fellow musician Joey B, he said “Joey is like my brother, and brothers do fight. But that year happened to be our first major fight. Me and joey fight every time. Now I know what joey likes and doesn’t and vice versa.”

Pappy Kojo is currently promoting his new single ‘balance’ which features Joey B, and expects to release an EP later in the year.

Source: Starrfmonline.com/Senanu Damilola Wemakor