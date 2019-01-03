South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma is embroiled in a new political row – after signing an unexpected record deal.

The eThekwini district agreed to fund an album of protest songs sung by him, which officials said would preserve an aspect of cultural heritage.

But South Africa’s opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has branded the move a waste of resources.

Mr Zuma often sings his trademark tune, Bring Me My Machine Gun, at rallies.

eThekwini is a district in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Zuma’s home province and the heartland of his support base.

Local DA leader Zwakele Mncwango argued that the area’s government resources should be used to help young people launch careers in music.

“We’re for promoting of culture and heritage. Our problem is when the municipality is wasting money on a former president who is trying his luck on the music industry, while we have upcoming artists who need assistance,” local outlet eNCA quoted him as saying.

