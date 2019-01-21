A lady identified as Clara Atinkpere has allegedly bitten of the lower lip of one Beatrice Ababio at Bankyease after she (Clara) suspected the latter of having an affair with her boyfriend.

The jealousy nurse was puzzled over her boyfriend giving a lift to the 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice.

Eye witness told Empire News Clara confronted Beatrice where both fought to the full glare of the public.

Clara quickly rushed to the Kwesimintsim police and reported that she been bitten by Beatrice while Beatrice was said to have been rushed to the Kwesimintsim government hospital after she fell unconscious, as source told Empire News’Emmanuel Ohene- Gyan

Beatrice was unable to give accounts to what transpired to the Kwesimintsim police personnel due to her situation.

Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku told Empire News Clara Atinkpere has been arrested while investigations are underway.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Emmanuel Ohene Gyan