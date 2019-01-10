The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has received 26 Nissan pickup trucks from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to support healthcare services delivery in the northern regions.

The Director General of the GHS, Dr Anthony-Nsiah Asare said the gesture would ensure that all districts in the Upper West region would have a pickup for health delivery purposes.

“Ghana as you know is poised to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at primary health care level by 2020 ahead of the deadline of the 2030 through the support of partners and other stakeholders,” he said, noting the gesture was timely.

The beneficiary districts include:

Upper East

Pusiga

Binduri

Nabdam

Kassena Nankana West

Bawku Municipal

Bolgatanga Municipal

Builsa North

Builsa South

Bongo District

Upper West

Sissala West

Wa East

Wa West

Jirapa

Daffiama Bussie Issa

Nadowli-Kaleo

Lambussie

Sissala East

Northern:

Mion District

Sawla/Tuna/Kalba District

Karaga District

Saboba District

Central Gonja District

Chereponi District

East Gonja District

Zabuzugu District

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM