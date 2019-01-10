The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has received 26 Nissan pickup trucks from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to support healthcare services delivery in the northern regions.
The Director General of the GHS, Dr Anthony-Nsiah Asare said the gesture would ensure that all districts in the Upper West region would have a pickup for health delivery purposes.
“Ghana as you know is poised to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at primary health care level by 2020 ahead of the deadline of the 2030 through the support of partners and other stakeholders,” he said, noting the gesture was timely.
The beneficiary districts include:
Upper East
Pusiga
Binduri
Nabdam
Kassena Nankana West
Bawku Municipal
Bolgatanga Municipal
Builsa North
Builsa South
Bongo District
Upper West
Sissala West
Wa East
Wa West
Jirapa
Daffiama Bussie Issa
Nadowli-Kaleo
Lambussie
Sissala East
Northern:
Mion District
Sawla/Tuna/Kalba District
Karaga District
Saboba District
Central Gonja District
Chereponi District
East Gonja District
Zabuzugu District
