Emerging new artist Jiggy Waz has released a new song. The TSK Records and Multimedia signee in the song titled ‘Sexy Mama’, praises his lover’s beautiful curves and waistline.

Sexy mama is an afrobeat song produced by Tubhani Music and TSK Records. Jiggy Waz in his usual energetic style of rap delivery, laces his rap verses on the song with catchy lyrics.

The baddests hip-hop rapper is known for songs likes, ‘Faded’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Camera’, ‘Sky Trip among others.

Jiggy Waz will be hitting many event stages this year where he hopes to entertain people and win more fans as well as extend his music career. This will include a tour of major clubs and entertainment centres in Ghana and across the continent.

Listen to ‘Sexy Mama’s on Sound cloud.