President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been commended again for making the keep Accra and for that matter Ghana the neatest and cleanest in Africa a priority in his first tenure of office.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) made this commendation while addressing thousands of leaders of the Jospong Group of Companies and key invited dignitaries at the 2019 Jospong Leadership Conference at Gomoa-Fette in the Central Region.

He said three clear things that convinced him that the President is committed to the clean Ghana agenda are the establishment of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MoS&WR) to shape up contemporary cutting edge policies to guide players in the industry, the president’s visit to key sanitation facilities including the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) where the President urged him (Jospong) owner of JGC and Zoomlion to remain resolute in spite of the controversies on his core mandate of ensuring a cleaner Ghana and the statement he made at Parliament indicating his commitment to this agenda.

President Akufo-Addo had pledged to the Speaker and Members of Parliament and Ghanaians that in his first term he will ensure that Accra is the neatest and cleanest city in Africa. “The commitment we are making and which I want you all to make with me is that by the time we end our four-year term, Accra is going to be the cleanest city in Africa,”

“We are in danger of destroying our blessed country. Ours is a beautiful country. If we claim to love our country, we must take care of the lands, the trees, the water bodies and the animals. They are part of what makes Ghana”.

He further commended Vice President Dr Mahmoud Bawumia for the encouragement and support. “In fact, each time the words of encouragement by H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia echoes together with that of Asantehene Nana Otumfuor Osei Tutu and Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panyin and Former President J.J Rawlings my spirit is rekindled to even do better and I will not disappoint my country,” Mr Agyepong said.

He said they are statesmen and elders of the country who continuously guide and encourage him to work harder for mother Ghana.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministers of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, her deputies and staff and, Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena, Dapaah, her deputies and among others.

He was also thankful to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye and the Executive Council of the church for incorporating environmental care into their five-year development plan.

This year’s conference was dubbed “Transform to better perform”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM