Former Super Eagles’ captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has accused Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) of orchestrating an illegal takeover of his hotel.

The 42-year-old former Inter Milan star said in a discussion with journalists on Monday that his hotel, Hardley Apartment, located at Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, was the subject of a court case over an alleged unrepaid loan taken from Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank).

Kanu said that the case between him and AMCON had been on since 2015 at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, adding that he did not understand why AMCON would start renovating his property when the court had not decided the case.

He lamented that most of his memorabilia from his playing days, including his medals and Olympic torch, had been looted.

“It is quite unfortunate that a legendary star, who gave his best to the country, would be treated like this.

“This hotel serves many purposes. I have been using the money I get here to fund my heart foundation and also create jobs for people. Over 500 children are on the line for surgery and 200 are on the waiting list.

“Since the hotel has not been functioning, I find it difficult to get funds to assist these children. I have to go the extra mile to beg for funds. This is not fair.

“The government always tells former footballers not to invest overseas after retirement. They tell us to come back home and invest. I came back to invest and see what I am facing.

“Is this a good experience for other upcoming footballers? Everybody knows I made my money from football. I deserve to be treated well in my country.

“I am Kanu Nwankwo not a foreigner. Right now I need my medals because they are what I will show my children that I served the country with all my heart when they grow up,” Kanu said.

The Atlanta 1996 gold medalist called on the appropriate authorities to intervene in the matter.

Source: NFF