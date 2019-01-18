The National Coordinator of the One-District-One-Factory Secretariat (1D1F), Gifty Ohene Konadu, has lauded the leadership of Kasapreko Company Limited for conceiving the idea and taking steps to establish a subsidiary production unit in Tanoso in the Ashanti Region to take care of its client base in the Northern Sector of the country.

She is very optimistic that the project when completed and operating at an optimal level, will open up Tanoso which is located in the Atwima Nwabiagya District to the rest of the world and also create employment opportunities to locals in the community and beyond.

Addressing a small gathering made up of some government officials, management of Kasapreko Company and a section of workers of the company prior to the inspection of the project site Friday, January 11, 2019, Konadu extolled the Group Chairman of Kasapreko, Dr. Kwabena Adjei, for foreseeing the growth of the company from a humble beginning to date.

She told the gathering that her investigations has revealed that the company employs about 537 people and has sales outlets across the country which is very encouraging.

“I conducted a search on the prospects of the project. I also engaged some political colleagues in the Ashanti Region to do the same. I must say the results look promising and it is my hope that Dr Kwabena Adjei and his team will help us achieve 1D1F in Tanoso and its objective of creating jobs for the teeming masses”, she underscored.

The 1D1F National Coordinator echoed that the project will create employment and provide foreign exchange earnings, thereby increasing the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

She, therefore, urged the employees to remain committed and give out their maximum best for the growth and sustenance of the company.

Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kasapreko Company Limited, Mr Richard Adjei, revealed that the company has been operating for 30 years and is ready to set up its subsidiary production unit in Tanoso to meet the growing demands of its clientele in the Northern Sector of the country.

The project when completed, he noted, will create over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs to the jobless living in Tanoso and its surrounding communities.

He expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for initiating the One-District-One-Factory programme and to the National Coordinator for accepting the company’s registration into the programme.

“Ghana’s economy can be developed by Ghanaian companies through the support given by the government under the 1D1F programme”, he said.

A Senior Technical Officer of the company who led the team to tour the construction site of the factory said the factory will be sited on a 10,000m2 area with three production lines installed to produce 85,000 bottles per hour of 20 different products.

The factory, he added, will package about 7,000 products per hour.

He further explained that plans have been made to accommodate auxiliary plants to regenerate industrial wastewater for other purposes.

In order to ensure continuous and all year round production, there will be setup tanks to store raw materials to feed the factory, he revealed.

On answering a question on the project timelines, he said: “it is anticipated that the construction of the ultramodern factory will be completed in August 2019 with production starting in September 2019”.

