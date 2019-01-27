The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, has assured families whose children have been kidnapped in Takoradi that they will soon reunite with them.

DCOP Tiwaa Addo Danquah said this in an exclusive interview with Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan after meeting with all the three families in separate meetings on Saturday January 27th,2018.

The three (3) girls identified as Priscilla Blessings Bentum, Ruth Quayeson and Priscilla Mantebeah Koranchie were kidnapped between August and December were kidnapped at Kansawrodo, Butumagyebu (BU) and Nkroful respectively in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

She stated that they have doubled and quadrupled their search for the victims and very soon they will find them: “.. if I say very soon I cannot break it down, it could be today, or just after talking to you or hours after talking to you but can assure you that we the police are not leaving any stone unturned”.

The police especially those in the Western Region have come under heavy criticism from a section of the public for doing little, a comment the police have refuted.

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa told Ohene-Gyan the police will tell its full story when they get the girls but for now the police will not put out a lot of information since it can affect their operations.

“They should have confidence in the Ghana Police Service , we are doing our best and let me also say that while the police service is doing its best to ensure that security is at the highest level, we must also be conscious of our own personal security,” she advised.

The CID Boss also visited Tarkwa where the police are also investigating another alleged case of kidnapping of a first year student of Tarkwa Senior High Secondary School.

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa is the second government official to have visited the families after Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Emmanuel Ohene Gyan