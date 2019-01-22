One of the parents of the young girls who have been kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western region has lamented the alleged kidnappers have refused to bring back his daughter even after paying a demanded ransom.

Mr. Korankye told Morning Starr host Francis Abban that the kidnappers use his daughters phone to call him just so he could hear his daughter screaming in the background.

“I was told my daughter had gone to town to buy some things. Unfortunately, she never returned till I later received a call from her. My daughter told me she has been taken to a place she doesn’t know. I later received another call from the kidnappers who asked that I send them GHC50,000 so they could release my daughter. The kidnappers keep using my daughters phone to call me. Sometimes, they just place a phone call and ask my daughter to shout in the background saying I should come to her aid. One of the kidnappers who constantly speak to me has a Nigerian accent. I managed to mobilize some cash and sent to the kidnappers but unfortunately, they still haven’t released my daughter

“I was very bitter, sad and hurt when the dress of my daughter was shown to me in court. I cannot tell whether or not my daughter is dead or alive. My daughter is 16 years old. She is the only daughter I have. I lost my wife so I have taking my daughter as my everything. At night, I just pray to my Marker and sleep. When I go to bed, I sleep, “ the worried father noted.

He said he is hopeful the police will expedite action in arresting the culprits so their victims will be released.

Kidnapping has been on the rise in the Western region. Residents of the region say about seven people have been kidnapped so far, a claim the police has disputed. The police put the figure at three.

Meanwhile, the Takoradi Police Command has re-arrested Sammy Willis, a suspected notorious kidnapper who escaped from police cells.

The suspect broke jail on the 30th of December 2018 with the aid of a hacksaw blade.

He was however rearrested at the outskirts of Nkroful, a farming community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in an abandoned house by detective Sergeant Ametepey Letsui, Policewoman Lance Corporal Rejoice Mensah and Constable Michael Odoom.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills, who reportedly put up a fierce resistance was eventually overpowered by the determined officers at about 1am.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

“