A Nigerian evangelist resident in the Western region, Pastor King James says he’s ashamed to be a Nigerian.

It follows the alleged kidnapping of three ladies in Takoradi by a Nigerian, Samuel Wilis.

Speaking to Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Gyan, evangelist James bemoaned how the reputation of Nigerians in Ghana sunk low as a result of Wilis’ alleged involvement in the disappearance of the three girls.

“In fact, as I am talking to you psychologically I am confused and not myself. There’s a lot of things going through my mind right now. I was telling a friend…that I feel like leaving Ghana because it has come to the extent that wherever place you go they look at you with that bad eye even when you are not the person who has done it.

“The shame that you are a Nigerian…that name Nigeria. That’s my problem,” he stated.

Kidnapper had a ‘relationship’ with victims – Police

The Police command in the Western Region on Wednesday disclosed that the three girls kidnapped had established a relationship with their alleged kidnapper Wilis.

Addressing a news conference to brief the media on the progress made so far on investigations into the matter, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe said investigations reveal that the accused and the three victims had communicated several times before their kidnap.

“Before his [the accused] arrest what actually happened was that there was a catalogue of calls between the accused person and victim(s) which were analysed and the police established a connection of the accused person to the three kidnap cases,” DCOP Dedjoe said.

The accused is said to have contacted his victims several times through mobile phone communications as he promised the first and second victims with jobs while the accused promised the third victim with a mobile phone.

Mocking police officials

Meanwhile, the suspect is reported to be mocking the Ghanaian security agencies in his cells, a police source has told Starr News.

According to the source, Willis boasts among his cellmates that he alone is holding the security forces in Ghana to ransom even after a number of kidnappings.

“The guy is enjoying in prison, he is hailed as king in his cells. He brags that he has kidnapped many people. He has been mocking Ghana in the cells, he says we can’t do anything about it,” the officer told Starrfmonline.com.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection charged the police to up the ante in unmasking the culprits behind the kidnapping.

Madam Cynthia Morrison said she is in a “panic mood” and the onus lies on the security agencies to restore confidence in the public.

