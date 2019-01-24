Another suspect has been arrested by the Police in the Eastern region over the kidnap of three females in Takoradi in the Western region.

Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Gyan reported that the suspect identified as Emily Alimo and suspected to be a Nigerian national was arrested after it emerged that she had on several occasions exchanged messages with the prime suspect Samuel Willis.

The three girls were kidnapped in December 2018 and have not been released despite their families paying ransom to the kidnappers.

The Police command in the Western region on Wednesday disclosed that the three girls kidnapped had established a relationship with their alleged kidnapper Willis.

Addressing a news conference to brief the media on the progress made so far on investigations into the matter, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe said investigations reveal that the accused and the three victims had communicated several times before their kidnap.

“Before his [the accused] arrest what actually happened was that there was a catalogue of calls between the accused person and victim(s) which were analysed and the police established a connection of the accused person to the three kidnap cases,” DCOP Dedjoe said.

The accused is said to have contacted his victims several times through mobile phone communications as he promised the first and second victims with jobs while the accused promised the third victim with a mobile phone.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM