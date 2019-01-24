The police have allayed fears of the public in the wake of “recent violent crimes” in the country.

The law enforcement agency is urging calm as it marshals “all resources” towards closing in on suspects.

About six high profile deaths have been recorded in the past three months with the recent being the killing of an undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale of the Tiger Eye PI team.

Three girls have also been kidnapped in the oil-rich Western region sparking public uproar over safety issues in the country.

Assuring the general public, the Police Service said in a statement that it is putting its best foot forward to unravel the mystery surrounding most of the crimes.

“Officers from specialised units of the Criminal Investigation Department including the Counter terrorism and Special Weapon and Tactics Units are part of the team of investigators handling these cases,” the police statement said.

The Service is also calling on the public to provide information that could lead to arrests of culprits.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM